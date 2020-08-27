Seattle's public restroom problem affects (literally) all of us

Finding a bathroom before the pandemic was difficult, now it's near impossible. Angela Poe Russell weighs in. #newdaynw

You've probably heard by now that the pandemic has made finding a public restroom isn't that easy. And even when you find one, some are locked.

It has already been like this before coronavirus, as it happens. Many businesses are no longer shouldering the bulk of our sanitation needs -- as they try to minimize the risk to employees.

Last summer while shopping at a Seattle grocery store, I had a bathroom emergency. I went to customer service to ask where the bathroom was, and a worker told me that there were no public restrooms. I protested, "I'm a customer," and that's when his voice of reason kicked in and he said, "there's a Starbucks across the street!"

Before the pandemic, you could always count on Starbucks. They had become a lot of people's public restrooms. Starbucks has come to my rescue in places across the country, from new york to Olympia. I have no stock in the company, but they are a major player in the larger story.

The lack of restroom isn't just a Seattle issue. Seattle has added 32 more toilets since the pandemic. But it's not enough to meet the needs. According to some reports, we should have one toilet for every 20 people. That means we would need 224 to meet that standard before the pandemic.

And what seems like an inconvenience to some, actually becomes a real public health threat in the form of Hepatitis A.

Here's a solution I suggested: Install more public restrooms! People who live near them have complained in the past, but then people also complain about seeing human waste on sidewalks and streets.

And then there's the issue of drug use. We need innovation, ideas, and real investment in facilities. Because trying to hide what is a very real function of being human, is almost like forgetting to lock the door when you go.

Eventually, everyone will get an eyeful.