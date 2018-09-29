An appointment to our nation's highest court, a judge’s reputation, and the narrative that sex assault victims who come forward won’t be believed: This is all at stake as lawmakers weigh what to do next with President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The King County Sexual Assault Center said it was inundated with calls after Kavanaugh’s hearing last week and testimony from Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in 1982 when they were teenagers.

RELATED: Key moments from Christine Blasey Ford's testimony

RELATED: Key moments in Kavanaugh's testimony, including his furious and emotional response

Take 5 also received numerous texts from people who shared their stories of sexual assault, some of whom said they had not come forward until recently.

According to the national Center for Sex Offender Management, one in four girls and one in seven boys are sexually assaulted before they turn 18.

© 2018 KING