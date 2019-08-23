INDIANAPOLIS — At 2:00 a.m., you're probably not talking on your cellphone. But your phone is talking about you.

An investigation by our affiliate station WTHR found our cellphones are sharing personal information about us all day and night, delivering that information to companies we've never heard of.

"Those companies are very aggressively collecting your data — as much as they can, as fast as they can – because it's valuable," said cyber privacy expert Patrick Jackson. "But most people don't realize what their phones are doing and what's going on behind the scenes. If they did, I think they'd be really creeped out."

The process is silent and it's fast. In fact, while you are reading this story, the apps on your phone will likely be asked many times to deliver personal information to companies that are eager to learn all about you.

