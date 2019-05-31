Editor's note: Above video includes bass fishing tips for WDFW

Anglers, get your fishing poles ready. You can fish for free in Washington state and Idaho next weekend.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says “Free Fishing Weekend” is set for June 8-9 this year.

During free fishing weekend, fishing licenses are not required of anyone to fish in Washington state.

A vehicle access pass that comes with a fishing license, Discover Pass for state parks and several fishing endorsements are also not required during free fishing weekend.

All other fishing rules still apply, including size and bag limits and catch record card requirements.

Catch record cards, required for some species, are available free at hundreds of sporting goods stores and other license dealers throughout the state. Visit the license vendors page to locate a license dealer.

Those who take part in free fishing weekend can also participate in the WDFW 2019 Trout Fishing Derby and redeem blue tags from fish caught over the weekend.

There are more than 1,000 prizes totaling more than $39,000. They range in value from $25 to $1,000.

Anglers will need to catch a tagged rainbow trout in one of 100 stocked lakes before calling WDFW for prize information. More information is available on the Fishing Derby website.

Idaho is also offering a Free Fishing Day on June 8.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game offers a limited number of loaner rods and reels available for practice, but those with their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.

Similar to Washington's day, all other fishing rules and regulations remain in effect.

Idaho fishing rules are available on the Fish and Game website.

Near Grangeville, the Bureau of Land Management will hold a Free Fishing Day event at Wilkins’ Pond from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a casting contest, fish art activity, raffle drawing, and awards for the biggest and smallest fish caught.

Near Elk City, a Free Fishing Day event will be taking place at Karolyn’s Pond.

Near Lowell, a Free Fishing Day event will take place at Fenn Pond, which was recently stocked with rainbow trout.

