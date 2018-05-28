POLK COUNTY, N.C. -- NBC-affiliate WYFF in Greenville, S.C., is mourning the loss of its news crew.

According to the station's website, news anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were both killed after a tree fell on their SUV while they were on-assignment Monday.

The fatal accident took place on U.S. 176 in Polk County, N.C. The two were covering the heavy rain in that area, according to WYFF's website.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

"It is with heavy hearts that Peggy and I lift up our prayers tonight," Gov. McMaster tweeted.

I just spoke to our friends at WYFF to offer my condolences on behalf of all South Carolinians for the tragic loss of these two young men. It is with heavy hearts that Peggy and I lift up our prayers tonight. https://t.co/YU4ZEWrCr7 — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 29, 2018

McCormick had worked for the station since 2007 and Smeltzer was the station's photographer in the Spartanburg bureau, according to WYFF's website.

"All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family and we thank you, our extended family, for your comfort as we mourn and as we seek to comfort the families of Mike and Aaron," said WYFF's website.

