PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University officials responded to reports of sexual assault allegations involving Cougar Athletic Fund assistant director Jason Gesser, adding that Gesser is on "home assignment" following a formal complaint filed with the Office of Equal Opportunity.

The university newspaper, The Daily Evergreen, first published public records of sexual harassment and misconduct against Gesser dating back to 2014. The newspaper reported that he was the subject of an internal investigation earlier this year following a complaint.

President Kirk Schulz, Director of Athletics Pat Chun and Kimberly Anderson, executive director of the Office for Equal Opportunity, issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Earlier today, the Washington State University Office for Equal Opportunity (OEO) received an accusation of sexual misconduct against Jason Gesser, an employee of the WSU Athletics Department. This is the first time that an individual who was directly involved in an alleged incident of sexual misconduct has filed a formal complaint with OEO against Mr. Gesser.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"This is new information and a different set of events than previously reported. In accordance with standard WSU practice and in consultation with relevant University officials, Mr. Gesser was placed on home assignment pending a full investigation of the allegations.

"Washington State University carefully examines all allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, and discrimination and provides both parties with the full opportunity to present information. If individuals have any information regarding allegations of misconduct by WSU employees, they should call the Office for Equal Opportunity at 509-335-8288 or send email to oeo@wsu.edu.”

The complaint comes from former WSU volleyball player Alyssa Wold-Bodeau. During an interview with KREM 2, she said she grew close to the Gesser family and met Gesser's wife through WSU volleyball. Shortly after, she began to babysit for the family.

During the year-and-a-half that she worked as the family nanny, Gesser was never inappropriate, she said. But she said that changed after she graduated and Gesser invited her to a WSU fundraiser in western Washington.

After the event, Wold-Bodeau said Gesser put his hand on her leg, and repeatedly tried to kiss her and put his hands under her dress.

“I held it in for three years because I thought I was alone. I held it in for three years because I thought I could handle the weight of it by myself if I just shut up, and if I just tried to move on and separate myself from the situation," she said. "But once I saw other people were involved, it completely changed everything for me.”

Wold-Bodeau said she wants WSU to take action.

“I want them to own up…for their actions. And I want them to stop supporting predatory men that are going after these women because by giving them a platform – by giving him a platform – it gives him the power to continue doing this," she said.

"It’s not something I would wish upon anybody but I want it to stop, and that’s why I’m doing this. It’s been so exhausting…but for three years it’s been in me, eating away at me," she continued with tears in her eyes.

KREM 2 has requested a copy of the report documenting allegations against Gesser.

Related: WSU responds to sexual misconduct allegations against Cougar Athletic Fund assistant director

Gesser has completely denied the allegations. In a letter to The Daily Evergreen, Gesser wrote that he was "very disheartened to read the story published in the Evergreen stemming from rumors and unfounded accusations regarding my professional conduct."

To read the full letter published by The Daily Evergreen, click here.

© 2018 KREM