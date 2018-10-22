PULLMAN, Wash. — It was a great day for Washington State University fans.

Not only did their 15-year wait for College GameDay to feature their team on its program come to an end, the day came to a close with a Coug victory over the University of Oregon Ducks, prompting fans to rush the field.

Casey decker interviewed a few Coug fans who expressed their excitement, saying, “We wake up for GameDay. GameDay means the world to us.”

Decker said there were a few key phrases he heard often: “Best game ever,” “Today was perfect,” and of course, “Go Cougs.”

Amid all the excitement, some fans did get a bit out of hand. Pullman Fire officials responded to a fire at a fraternity house, which turned out to be a burning couch.

It’s been quite the night here on Greek Row. Singing, chanting, and lots of crimson. At least one frat house had a fire alarm, and at least one couch was burned. Cougs livin the Coug life. pic.twitter.com/pdnegXxFgd — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) October 21, 2018

Coug fans even set off fireworks to celebrate the epic day in Pullman. Police and fire trucks kept a close eye on the chaos up and down Colorado Street.

"I've never seen anything like that."@ESPN_ReceDavis raved about Coug fans after @CollegeGameDay's first visit to Pullman. pic.twitter.com/BCKIXwNjKA — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) October 21, 2018

*extremely travis scott voice*



iT’s LiTTT pic.twitter.com/JLWEPnvfHL — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) October 21, 2018

© 2018 KREM