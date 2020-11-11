This veteran-owned company in Issaquah uses its profits to support education efforts in Afghanistan

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Combat Flip Flops is an Issaquah-based company founded by 5 veterans all working towards a common goal: to educate girls in Afghanistan. The profits from the footwear and apparel they sell go to Aid Afghanistan for Education, one of the country's most effective programs in promoting literacy among girls as young as 5 and women in their 50's.
Joining New Day to discuss the company and its efforts is Former Army Ranger and co-founder Matt Griffin.
