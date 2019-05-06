WOODINVILLE, Washington — As the population around western Washington grows and expands into wild habitats, run-ins with animals like bears, cougars and coyotes are inevitable.

Paradise Farm in Woodinville is on a mission with its program "Bear with Me," to teach residents that it is possible to coexist with wild predators in ways that is safe for all, whether they are on two or four legs.

"Humans cannot live and exist on this planet with a healthy ecosystem and bears, all predators, including cougars and wolves, are a very important part of the ecosystem," said Zsofia Pasztor, the executive director of Farmer Frog, the organization behind Paradise Farm that runs educational programs about agriculture and growing food.

The farm is located near the Bear Creek watershed, and as you could imagine, bears are plentiful in that area of Snohomish County. By being proactive about managing bears and other predators on their farm, Pasztor says they're able to raise animals and grow food with little to no interaction with bears.

One way to accomplish this is with their livestock guard dogs Sirius the Great Pyrenees and Fergus the Kangal. Fergus is pushing 170 pounds, while Sirius weighs in at 110 pound. Their job is not to maul predators who might wander onto the property, but to safely deter them by barking and chasing.

"These guys basically establish a space by barking and use of fencing in order to keep (predators) in their spaces," said Jane Hutchinson, wildlife program director for Farmer Frog.

Sirius and Fergus protect a pasture filled with goats and chickens by patrolling the perimeter and getting in between the farm animals and anything that may want to harm them.

Another way Paradise Farm protects itself from wildlife by using non-climb wire fences. If wildlife management is the reason you are installing a fence around your property, Pasztor says you should not opt for a wood panel fence because bears can easily climb over it.

"When they see us, we scare them and our fencing is see-through everywhere, especially near the forest. So there is an interaction visibly," she says.

If bears can see you and smell you, they are more likely not to bother you.

Other ways to keep bears out of your property is by getting rid of your bird feeders, not leaving dog food outside and securing the garbage inside until it is collected. Also, lock your cars.

"Up to three miles away, they can smell food in your car," Hutchison said.

She also warned that if you have a bear trying to break into your car looking for food, the deductible is usually $10,000.

In Snohomish County and east King County, there have been a high number of bear run-ins in neighborhoods. By being proactive in protecting your family, pets and property, you can keep predators away while letting them live their lives.

"Managing our own behavior allows for them to have their space and we can exist in our without that conflict," Hutchison said.

Staff members at Paradise Farm say you can contact them or pay them a visit for more information on how to successfully and safely coexist with wildlife.