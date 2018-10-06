Crews are on the scene of a home explosion on Cleveland's east side Sunday afternoon.

The East Cleveland Police Department confirms that the explosion occurred at a home located at 1073 East 125th Street.

The explosion's fire traveled to four neighboring homes including an apartment.

Officials stated that 5-8 additional homes were evacuated as a precaution.

According to officials,a woman is dead and a man suffered severe burns.

The area is shutdown at this time.

Multiple agencies are on the scene.

Senior Communication Specialist, Neil Durbin from Dominion Energy released this statement:

Dominion Energy Ohio crews responded to a reported home explosion at 1073 East 125th Street, East Cleveland. Dominion Energy Ohio tested the mainline on East 125th Street, and the service line, which connects our mainline to the house at 1073 E. 125th Street. and those lines checked out OK. Dominion Energy Ohio leak detection crews checked main lines and service lines in the surrounding neighborhood and, again, found no leaks. Thus, we have eliminated any Dominion Energy Ohio facilities (mains and service lines) as a potential factor in the explosion. Dominion Energy Ohio investigators worked with firefighters at the scene this afternoon and evening, proving technical assistance to try to determine a cause. Investigators are now focusing their attention on the inside of the house. Fire department investigators will make the final determination of cause.

The house at 1073 East 125th Street is an active Dominion Energy Ohio account. However, the house was vacant at the time of the incident.