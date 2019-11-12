Editor's note: Video previously aired on KING 5 in 2019 when thee major February storm hit.

Winter was a hot topic when it came to Google searches in 2019 — whether it was coming to HBO’s “Game of Thrones” or dumping snow on Seattle during a major February storm.

The topics, both the title of the popular fantasy TV series and “seattle snow,” were among the top 10 trending searches for Seattle this year, according to Google. The search giant released its 19th annual Year in Search early Wednesday, showcasing the people, places, events and topics that captured attention around the world.

Along with falling snow, Seattle searchers also checked in on the fallout from that rare weather event — “Seattle school closures.” And they went to Google for “Seattle earthquake” info, too, most likely after a 4.6 quake was felt in the region on July 12.

Read more on Geekwire.com

RELATED: Seattle sees coldest February in 30 years

RELATED: Did Seattle earn a passing grade during one of the biggest storms in years?