GRANT CO., Wash. -- The Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced level 3 evacuations are in place for the area of Beverly Burke Rd. and Highway 243 due to a wildfire burning more than 300 acres nearby Monday night.

Wanapum Village is under a level 1 evacuation as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, and the Beverly Burke Rd. area remains under level 3 evacuation status. Level 3 means to get out immediately, you are in danger.

The sheriff’s office first tweeted about Level 1 evacuation notices for Wanapum Village at about 10 p.m. Monday. Shortly after, the sheriff’s office tweeted that Beverly Burke Rd. at T.3 was under a level 3 evacuation.

Authorities are calling it the 243 Fire. On Monday night, it burned at least 300 acres.

The latest update showed the fire burning east from the area of Beverly toward Highway 26, but the highway is still open. As of 11 p.m. Monday, Beverly Burke Rd. was closed at Highway 26.

All available county fire resources were dispatched by 11 p.m., along with the Central Washington Interagency Coordination Center in Wenatchee. The sheriff’s office said at 11 p.m. that less than 25 were threatened by the fire.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office Communication Director Kyle Foreman told KREM 2 the fire was driven primarily by wind and was fueled by dry grass and sage brush.