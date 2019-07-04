With spring temperatures finally on the way, it’s almost time to put away the hat and gloves. Unless you work in a permanently frigid office, of course.

There, you might find workers wrapped in blankets and rubbing their hands together for warmth in July. Or perhaps you’re in the opposite scenario, and the dress code is short sleeves even in January.

A survey last year by CareerBuilder found 36 percent of women said their office was consistently too cold. Eighteen percent of men said they were also chilly in the office in that survey. But considering how office thermostats have been set for generations, those who are too cold probably have a legitimate gripe.

Can office temperature have a gender bias?

The standard for office building temperatures was set all the way back in 1966. That year, the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers released Standard 55 after years of research.

While it’s been revised seven times since then, that document calculated the ideal indoor climate by using a 40-year-old man weighing 154 pounds wearing a suit. At the time, that may have been a reasonable estimation of office workers, but it’s out of date for today’s workforce.

A 2015 study in the journal Nature Climate Change found Standard 55 overshot the average level of body heat energy radiated by women by around 35 percent. What that means in temperature terms: men typically are comfortable at 70 degrees, but women are likely to prefer 75.

There are always outliers. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg keeps his office at a frosty 59 degrees, while former President Barack Obama liked a toasty Oval Office, according to former staffers.

The just-right temperature?

There have been other studies that peg different temperatures as being right for the office. A 2006 study at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory put the right temperature at 71.6. A Cornell paper from 2004 drew attention (and more than a little skepticism) for suggesting 77 was the best temperature in an experiment of typing performance.

What everyone agrees on, though, is that the wrong temperature is bad for productivity. A 2018 study in the journal PLOS Medicine found a 13 percent drop in test scores for students who lived in apartments without air conditioning in the summer versus those who were in climate-controlled living spaces. Other research has found similar losses in productivity for people who are cold.

Degrees and dollars

There’s more to thermostat settings than just how comfortable employees are.

Turning the temperature down in the winter and up in the summer can mean savings for business and building owners. The U.S. Department of Energy used to estimate savings of 3 percent per degree warmer in the summer and colder in the winter, but studies have found the savings can be even higher.

It also makes a difference when it comes to carbon dioxide emissions.

The Nature Climate Change study authors noted that around 30 percent of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions come from building energy consumption.

The future of commercial HVAC could make a difference there, as well as making offices more pleasant for employees.

More thermostats, smarter controls and better airflow can make an office more comfortable for employees as well as cut wasted energy.

That’s one reason why the estimated value of the smart thermostat market is almost $3.5 billion within the next four years.