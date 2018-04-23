With spring in full swing and summer nearly upon us, now is a great time to visit the Columbia Gorge.
Many areas are still closed because of the Eagle Creek Fire, but several trails and recreation spots are open to explore, including the Pacific Crest Trail, which reopened on the Oregon side of the gorge on June 14.
TRAILS THAT ARE OPEN
- Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail (Oregon)
- Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail (Washington)
- Benson State Recreation Area
- Starvation Ridge Trail
- Mt. Defiance Trail
- Bear Lake Trail
- Black Lake Trail
- Mitchell Point Trail (in the Mt. Hood National Forest)
- Rainy Lake Trail
- Rainy Wahtum Trail
- Warren Lake Trailhead and Trail
TRAILS THAT ARE PARTIALLY OPEN
- Anthill Trail (from Wahtum Lake campground to Rainy-Wahtum Trail)
- Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail (Mosier Twin Tunnels)
- Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail (Viento to Starvation Creek)
- Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail (Starvation to Lindsey Creek)
- North Lake Trail (from Rainy Lake Trail to North Lake)
- Wyeth Trail (from Mt. Defiance Trail to North Lake in Mt. Hood National Forest)
