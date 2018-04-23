With spring in full swing and summer nearly upon us, now is a great time to visit the Columbia Gorge.

Many areas are still closed because of the Eagle Creek Fire, but several trails and recreation spots are open to explore, including the Pacific Crest Trail, which reopened on the Oregon side of the gorge on June 14.

Video: Supporting the Gorge this spring

ONLINE: Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area website

To see the status of Columbia Gorge trails, click here.

TRAILS THAT ARE OPEN

TRAILS THAT ARE PARTIALLY OPEN

To see a list of other recreational opportunities that are open in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, click here.

