ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Nearly 29 years after he was kidnapped and murdered while returning home from a local convenience store, authorities have released more than 41,000 pages of records documenting the Jacob Wetterling investigation.

The records chronicle the search for Jacob's killer, from the moments police responded to his abduction on Oct. 22, 1989 to September of 2016, when Danny Heinrich led authorities to a burial site near Paynesville where Wetterling's remains were recovered.

On Thursday morning, Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson took members of the media through a PowerPoint presentation laying out the key elements of the case, spending the majority of his time on the early stages of the investigation. He actually started with an event that took place the evening of Jan. 13, 1989 when a Cold Spring boy was abducted, sexually assaulted and then released. His assailant told him in a low, scratchy voice, "You're lucky to be alive."

The sheriff then noted a series of assaults and sexual crimes against seven boys from Paynesville between August 1986 and the summer of 1988. Gudmundson described how descriptions in nearly all of those incidents and the Wetterling abduction were extremely similar, and yet they were not investigated as being carried out as the same man. A victim of an attempted Paynesville assault even told investigators two days after the Wetterling abduction that he thought they may be connected.

Sheriff Gudmundson noted that documents chronicled how imprints from Heinrich's tennis shoes and tires from his vehicle matched those recovered from the Wetterling kidnapping scene. He shared a laundry list of reasons that Danny Heinrich should have been the main suspect:

Was in the military and was known to wear camouflage

Had been documented as a known liar

Heinrich's Mercury Topaz matched description in Cold Spring sexual assault

Tires on Heinrich's vehicle matched tire tracks at the Wetterling scene

Shoe prints matched those at Wetterling scene

Heinrich failed polygraph examination

Heinrich had photos of children and lied about how he obtained them

Heinrich had portable police scanner, as described by Cold Spring victim

Heinrich evaded surveillance attempts like a guilty person would

Voice in multiple cases described as deep and raspy

Friend Duane Hart spotted a black ninja suit in Heinrich's bedroom as described by a Paynesville victim

Heinrich asked friend Hart how to get rid of a body

"He fits the composite almost to a T," Gudmundson said, sounding exasperated at the task force's repeated failure to identify Heinrich as a main suspect, if not their only one.

Gudmundson wrapped up his prepared presentation by characterizing the investigation into Jacob Wetterling's abduction as territorial, led by inexperienced FBI investigators instead of the experienced team of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). He described a case colored by stress and anxiety, pushing investigators desperate to solve Jacob's abduction into "tunnel vision," causing them to miss evidence that should have steered them quickly to Danny Heinrich.

Gudmundson says the huge case file is filled with thousands of pages of redundant, trivial information that reflect huge wastes of time and manpower. He said investigators spun their wheels chasing priority B leads and even tips from psychics.

"I will accept responsibility for this. All of us ... failed," Sheriff Gudmundson said definitively. "Sometimes we're so close to the action, we lose the details."

There was a tense moment after Sheriff Gudmundson wrapped up questions with reporters when former FBI investigator Al Garber took the podium to dispute Gudmundson's findings.

"When he began the presentation saying it 'went off the rails,' that was a clue to me, and the clue was he has his beliefs. He has his understanding and he's going to make it fit the facts in this case, and I think that was wrong."

Garber then questioned Gudmundson's experience in understanding a case of this magnitude. "What's missing from his credentials is, has he ever worked a case of this magnitude, with this many agencies, with this many investigators, with this much emphasis? Maybe you have, Don, but if you have you didn't say you did."

"Mafia assassinations in Chicago is part of the test," Gudmundson retorted. "You know what Al, take it outside."

"Is it because you don't want to hear this? I don't think you want to hear this," Garber said as he left the podium. "And that's unfortunate for everyone."

A much smaller collection of documents was ordered returned to the FBI by a judge who authorized the release of the Wetterling files. The FBI documents should be available soon through the Freedom of Information Act.

While the FBI was not represented at Thursday's news conference, the federal agency did release a statement on the document release:

The criminal investigation to bring Jacob Wetterling’s killer to justice spanned over three decades and involved dozens of state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies along with the courage and support of thousands of Americans across the country. In the end, this collaborative effort resulted in identifying and holding Jacob’s killer accountable for his egregious crimes that forever changed Minnesota. It is important to stress that the end of this case would not have been achieved if not for the investigative work that was done at the beginning of this case. The hard work of our state and local partners is to be commended. It is also important to acknowledge the victims in this crime, as they never gave up hope. The participation, patience and passion of the Wetterling family, the defendant’s other victims, and the community at large, was instrumental in ensuring that justice was done.

