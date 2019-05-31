PORTLAND, Ore. — Kyron Horman's mother talked about developments in the case of her missing son and announced that she's writing a new book about him during an emotional press conference Tuesday morning.
Desiree Young spoke at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Station #72 in Portland on Tuesday, the nine-year anniversary of Kyron’s disappearance from Skyline Elementary School in Portland. He was 7 years old when he disappeared on June 4, 2010. He has never been found but investigators say the case is active and ongoing.
Young said Tuesday that authorities have narrowed the search area for Horman to less than 100 acres.
"It's a huge amount of progress, with the all the searches that we've done. We've been able to get to a point, where at least I feel better," Young said. "I don't look at all those rolling hills and think, 'We're looking as far as the eye can see.' We're not. We're looking in key areas, and we've narrowed it down."
Young said she couldn't reveal where the search has centralized.
"I can't say that. Law enforcement would get very angry at me," she said.
WATCH: Kyron Horman's mother speaks 9 years after son's disappearance
“The case is very active,” Young told KGW. “It has been a flurry of activity.”
Young said police have "new evidence" related to computer and phone activity. She confirmed law enforcement has conducted several searches in the past nine months at undisclosed locations.
"We've got new technology," Young said. "Things are changing all the time."
Young also announced that she has been working with best-selling author Rebecca Morris to write a book about the disappearance of her son. The new book, titled "Love You Forever – The Search for Kyron Horman," will be published later this year.
RELATED: Kyron Horman’s mom to release book, shares new details about investigation
Young said any money she receives from the book will go to a nonprofit that aims to help missing children and their families.
A KGW investigation in 2017 revealed that the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office was coordinating ground searches and detectives were analyzing new computer evidence. A grand jury continues to hear evidence in Kyron's disappearance and has met multiple times.
VIDEO: Kyron Horman timeline
MORE KYRON HORMAN COVERAGE
- FBI seeks help with Kyron Horman case, 2 more Oregon cases on National Missing Children's Day
- Hundreds gather at Kyron's Car Show to support search for Kyron Horman
- 'Something big is coming': Kyron Horman's mother's pointed message on 8-year anniversary (June 2018)
- Terri Horman, Kyron Horman's stepmother, remarries in Nevada (April 2018)
- Kyron Horman case still active 7 years later (June 2017)
- New photo shows how Kyron Horman might look at age 14 (May 2017)
- New details in the search for Kyron Horman (May 2017)
- Grand jury hearing evidence in Kyron Horman case, document reveals (May 2017)
- Kyron Horman's mom wants charges filed against Terri Horman in murder-for-hire plot (April 2017)
- Terri Horman's ex-boyfriend alleges murder-for-hire plot in 1990 (April 2017)
- Terri Horman tells Dr. Phil she believes someone abducted Kyron (September 2016)
- Search for Kyron Horman happened last weekend, sheriff's office confirms (September 2016)
- Kyron Horman's mom posts heartfelt message on 6th anniversary of disappearance (June 2016)
- Terri Horman talks about Kyron's disappearance & 'bogus' murder-for-hire plot (January 2016)
- Stepmother of missing Portland boy Kyron Horman moves out of Oregon (January 2016)