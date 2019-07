Tugboats are guiding the Elwha ferry into Lake Union Monday morning.

The 73-foot-wide ferry is being transported from the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility, through the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, into Lake Union.

The ferry will undergo maintenance at the Lake Union drydock.

The Elwha was built in San Diego in 1967. It was re-built in 1991.

The four-engine, diesel-electric vessel can carry 144 vehicles.