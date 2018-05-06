PORTLAND, Ore. — The annual Portland Rose Festival and Navy Fleet Week began Wednesday with the arrival of five ships.

Portlanders will have a chance later in the week to tour several of the U.S. and Canada ships, and to celebrate and thank military service members and veterans.

The fleet began to arrive at the Portland Waterfront on Wednesday afternoon. Three more ships will come to Portland on Thursday. There will be tours Friday through Sunday before the ships depart on the morning of Monday, June 11.

The Coast Guard said three cutter crews and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew participating in the annual event. The U.S. Navy and Royal Canadian Navy will both bring two ships. The Ironwood, a former U.S. Coast Guard ship, will also be part of Fleet Week.

Here are the ship arrival times:

Wednesday

3 p.m.: The Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast, a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter homeported in Astoria.

3 p.m.: The Royal Canadian Navy Regina is a 440-foot Halifax-class frigate.

3:30 p.m.: The Coast Guard Cutter Bluebell, a 100-foot Inland Buoy Tender, homeported in Portland, is one of only two remaining 100-foot Buoy Tenders still in Coast Guard service.

3:30 p.m.: The Royal Canadian Navy Nanaimo is a 181-foot Kingston-class coastal defense vessel.

4 p.m.: The former U.S. Coast Guard cutter Ironwood, a 180-foot buoy tender which now serves as the primary training vessel for the Tongue Point Seamanship Academy.

Thursday

3 p.m.: The U.S. Navy Scout is a 224-foot Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship.

3:30 p.m.: The U.S. Navy Michael Murphy, a 510-foot Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

4 p.m.: The Coast Guard Cutter Orcas, a 110-foot patrol boat homeported in Coos Bay.

Tours of the ships will be open to the public Friday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Waiting lines will be closed an hour prior to the end of the tour so people should show up before 3:30 p.m. The Rose Festival notes each ship determines its own schedule for tours, and schedules may change without prior notice.

In addition to the ships, the Coast Guard Jayhawk aircrew will be performing a demonstration along the Willamette River just south of the Burnside Bridge on Saturday at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the Portland Rose Festival website

During the arrivals and departures, the Broadway, Steel, Morrison and Burnside bridges will be raised during both the afternoon and morning commutes. TriMet advises travelers, especially those commuting across the Willamette River, to plan an extra 30-60 minutes for trips during the scheduled arrivals and departures of ships during fleet week.

The Rose Festival has been an annual event in Portland since 1907.

