Washington state child care advocates push for more COVID-19 relief

Seattle nonprofit groups say that helping child care providers will help working parents and boost the economy.

Right now, Congress is going over two potential coronavirus relief bills.

Child care providers in Washington, who have been suffering since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, hope those bills include help for them.

"The bottom line is that child care is an industry that all industries rely upon and our economy is not going to recover without child care," said Ryan Pricco, Director of Policy and Advocacy with Child Care Aware of Washington.

Some child care centers across the state are barely hanging on.

"If something doesn't happen over the next few months, I think we're gonna see a large percentage of our child care programs closed down and closed down permanently," Pricco said.

Child Care Aware of Washington is just one of many nonprofits pushing Congress to provide more relief, before it's too late.

"On the federal level we're asking for $50 billion, where our message is that if you can bail out airlines and everyone else, you can bail out the industry that those industries rely upon," Pricco said.

Right now, Congress is weighing one of the stimulus packages that includes $10 billion for child care. But Pricoo says that's not enough.

"We've seen enrollment drop by 50%, we've seen 30% of our workforce laid off, and these are small businesses that were suffering prior to the pandemic are suffering even more greatly now." Pricco said.

The nonprofit says 14% of the state's licensed child care providers have closed. Some of them have closed permanently.

The National Association for the Education of Young Children, which advocates for early childhood education, says a recent survey found that 44% of child care centers are confronting so much uncertainty that they are unable to say how much longer they will be able to stay open.

"Working parents don't have a place to take their kids if they can't go back to their child care program that they're using right now, and they're not going to be able to return to work, and that's going to slow down economic recovery for all of us," Pricco said.

Pricco says he'll be paying close attention to Gov. Jay Inslee's budget proposal, hoping the state can provide some child care relief.

"We're going to have a nightmare on our hands. If we want to speed up economic recovery, we need to save child care right now," Pricco said.

In the meantime, Child Care Aware of Washington will continue to help families and providers survive the challenging times.