CLATSKANIE, Ore. – Three women and a boy were killed and seven more were injured in a crash Friday involving a minivan and a truck pulling a trailer on Highway 30, Oregon State Police said.

The crash occurred about 14 miles west of Clatskanie, at milepost 76, around 10 a.m. Friday. Tap to view map

Investigators believe a Honda minivan with as many as eight family members inside was traveling westbound on the highway when the driver turned left toward Clifton Road. The van was hit by an oncoming Ford F-450 pickup truck towing an empty horse trailer.

Police said the family was heading to the beach.

Four people who were inside the van died following the crash. The other four people were injured. At least one child was in the van, police said.

Oregon State Police on Sunday said 44-year-old Yun Hee Lee and an unidentified juvenile male, both from Gig Harbor, Washington, were among those killed in Friday's crash in Clatsop County. Also killed were two women from South Korea, 71-year-old Soon Ja Lim and 39-year-old Jung Hee Lee.

The four injured persons in the minivan were the driver, 45-year-old male Yong Gi Kim, from Gig Harbor, Washington; 42-year-old female Yoon Kyung Lee, from South Korea; and a juvenile male from South Korea and juvenile female from Gig Harbor, Washington, who were not identified by police.

Lee and the two juvenile victims were airlifted to Portland hospitals. Kim was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Two women, 21-year-old Stevie R. Smith, from Roy, Washington, who was driving the truck, and 25-year-old Charlie A. Dockins, also from Roy, as well as a 1-month-old baby were inside the pickup truck during the crash. They were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

The highway reopened just before 3 p.m.

