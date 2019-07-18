MESQUITE, Nev. — A Spokane man was arrested on Wednesday after a plane he was piloting crashed at a Nevada airport.

KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reports that authorities say the pilot, identified as 41-year-old Ryan Dashiell of Spokane, was trying to land the plane when it crashed at Mesquite Municipal Airport.

Mesquite Fire and Rescue extinguished flames from the crash.

KLAS-TV reports that Dashiell was taken to the hospital but escaped serious injury in the crash of the Cessna 550.

Officers then arrested him for suspicion of operating an aircraft while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, which is a gross misdemeanor in Nevada.

Dashiell was jailed at the Clark County Detention Center pending an initial court appearance.

Jail records do not reflect if Dashiell has an attorney.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane was traveling from Pasco, Washington, to Henderson Executive Airport near Las Vegas

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating the cause of the crash.

