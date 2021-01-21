Seattle man accused of assaulting, threatening journalists at Washington State Capitol protest

OLYMPIA, Wash — A man the Washington State Patrol says assaulted and threatened members of the media at the Capitol campus in Olympia is being held on $50,000 bail.
The Washington State Patrol says he could also face trespassing charges for being in the mob that broke through a security gate at the Governor's Mansion on Jan. 6.
The 26-year-old man pleaded not guilty to assault charges in a Thurston County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
According to investigators, the man sprayed two members of the media with bear-spray and threatened to kill a newspaper reporter, before the crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump broke through the gate at the Governor's Mansion.
If he posts bail he has to stay away from his alleged victims.