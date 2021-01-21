Seattle man accused of assaulting, threatening journalists at Washington State Capitol protest

The Washington State Patrol says he threatened members of the media during a protest at the Capitol when the gates to the governor's residence were breached.

OLYMPIA, Wash — A man the Washington State Patrol says assaulted and threatened members of the media at the Capitol campus in Olympia is being held on $50,000 bail.

The Washington State Patrol says he could also face trespassing charges for being in the mob that broke through a security gate at the Governor's Mansion on Jan. 6.

The 26-year-old man pleaded not guilty to assault charges in a Thurston County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, the man sprayed two members of the media with bear-spray and threatened to kill a newspaper reporter, before the crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump broke through the gate at the Governor's Mansion.