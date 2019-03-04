KALAMA, Wash. — A Kalama family is saying a big thank you to the community.

Donations helped them get a much needed diabetic alert dog for their toddler who cannot yet communicate when he needs help.

“He every single day does something that we're like woah, like truly incredible, we had no idea that dogs could do this,” said Ashley Keller. “It's emotional because we had this little boy who deserves the world and this is the best thing that's happened to him.”

Jack has Type One Diabetes and his new yellow lab Max is trained to save his life. The chemicals released by low and high blood sugar levels have a distinct odor Max can smell.

“Sometimes you can be fine and all of the sudden you're not fine and so that's where Max will come in handy because he could prevent any of that immediate emergency,” Keller said.

Max is trained to paw at Jack's parents, Ashley and Greg, when his blood sugar gets too low or too high.

He was trained by smelling cotton balls with Jack’s saliva on them, but Max’s skill is not just specific to Jack. Max can alert for any diabetic.

Jack's parents constantly monitor him and will continue to do that even with Max, but sometimes Max's nose is faster than technology.

“If Jack goes too low he could become unconscious and could die,” Ashley Keller said. “At both ends he could start having seizures and when you're higher, if you're high for too long, your body starts shutting down.”

Recently, Jack's blood sugar levels dropped after the parents checked the level as more near the norm, all in about four minutes.

“He was just very adamant, so I was like, well, let's check Jack again,” Keller said. “We checked Jack and he was at 61, so Jack had dropped significantly in four minutes and Max was sitting in this room smelling that his blood sugar was falling, but technology, you know, being a little bit delayed, wasn't quite picking up on that yet.”

A dog like Max costs $15,000 and is not covered by insurance. The high cost initially had the Keller family thinking they would never be able to get one.

However, they started a GoFundMe, held two yard sales, and before they knew it, donations came pouring in.

Max, a year old, joined the family two weeks ago and he and Jack, 3, will grow up together.

He goes everywhere with the family and will eventually go to school with Jack. When Jack is old enough, Max will be trained to alert him directly instead of his parents.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, it means the world to us,” Keller said of the donations.