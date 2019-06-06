Editor's note: The above video is from 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court ordered Washington courts to revisit the Richland flower case.

The Washington Supreme Court says state courts did not act with religious animus when they ruled that a Richland florist broke the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing on religious grounds to provide flowers for the wedding of a gay couple.

The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld its 2017 opinion in the case against florist Barronelle Stutzman and her business, Arlene's Flowers.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year kicked the case back to the state court, asking it to decide if Washington courts in previous opinions had violated the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of religious neutrality.

Thursday's opinion says that neither the Washington Supreme Court or the lower state court acted with religious animus when they ruled the florist violated the state's law against discrimination. The opinion says that Stutzman's refusal to provide flowers to the same-sex couple constituted discrimination against sexual orientation.

The couple, Curt Freed and Robert Ingersoll, and Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson originally sued the Tri-Cities florist in 2013, arguing state anti-discrimination laws prohibit businesses from discriminating based on sexual orientation.

“Washington state law protects same-sex couples from discrimination based on their sexual orientation, the same way it protects Washingtonians from discrimination based on their religion, veteran or military status, disability, race and other protected classes,” Ferguson said. “I will continue to uphold these laws and fight to protect Washingtonians from discrimination.”

According to a press release from Alliance Defending Freedom, attorneys representing Stutzman will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case, after previously vacating it and asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling.