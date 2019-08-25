SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane astronaut Anne McClain took to Twitter on Saturday to deny claims from her spouse that she committed identity theft and improperly accessed her spouse's financial records while aboard the International Space Station.

The allegations are outlined in a New York Times article published on Friday. The article describes how Summer Worden, McClain's spouse, filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and Worden's family filed oone with NASA's Office of Inspector General.

According to the New York Times, the complaints come after McClain admittedly accessed Worden's bank account from the International Space Station whist aboard the International Space Station. The couple is in the process of separating.

McClain said in a Tweet on Saturday that the claims were false.

"There's unequivocally no truth to these claims. We’ve been going through a painful, personal separation that’s now unfortunately in the media. I appreciate the outpouring of support and will reserve comment until after the investigation. I have total confidence in the IG process," McClain said in the tweet.

The Times article said this may be the first allegation of criminal activity while in space. According to the article, McClain admitted through a lawyer that she had accessed the bank account, but insisted it was just to take care of the couple's still connected finances.

RELATED: Spokane astronaut Anne McClain returns to Earth after 204 days in space

RELATED: Spokane astronaut Anne McClain reflects on her time in space

RELATED: Spokane astronaut Anne McClain prepares for her return to Earth

RELATED: Astronaut Anne McClain has live video chat with WA, Idaho students

The following video is a report from May of McClain's return to Earth.