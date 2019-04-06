SPOKANE, Wash. — American Legion offices around the state of Washington are temporarily closed due to a budgeting issue.

Several veterans arriving at the Spokane office on the campus of the VA hospital found signs posted on the door that said the office was temporarily closed.

Gary Roach, American Legion's State Commander, said headquarters failed to submit a budget report to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. Because a contract requires the organization to submit its budget to the veterans affairs department, this meant the American Legion could not receive its funding.

Michael Kulprit was serving in the Navy when he was injured. He is now retired and has been working to file some of the final paperwork for his injury compensation claim. But when he arrived at the Spokane office early Monday morning, it was already closing.

"One of the employees that worked there came out and said that he had just been notified that they had laid them all off, so they couldn't help anyone." Kulprit said.

Compensation claim cases with the American Legion have to be completed within one year before they expire and the process restarts. Kulprit's claim only had three days before it expired.

"I was very concerned," he said.

Veterans can use the Spokane County Veterans Services office on N. Evergreen Rd in Spokane Valley to still process local claim requests.

"I was able to complete everything. It just took a bit more running around, but the employees were helpful in making sure everything got done," Kulprit said.

Several employees with the organization are out of work but are still eligible for some employee benefits, according to Jessie Horton with the legion's state headquarters.

Gary Roach said he's hoping the American Legion offices will be back up and running by June 10.

