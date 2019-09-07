Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing the Navy over its proposed expansion of Growler jet activities on Whidbey Island.

Ferguson is making an official announcement Tuesday morning.

The lawsuit comes after the Navy's top administrator rejected calls for additional noise monitoring of low-flying Growler EA-18G jet training over the island. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer previously said noise impact assessments were already done.

The National Historic Preservation Act requires consultation with local and state groups about the 17,000-acre Ebey's Landing area, but the Navy is not required to reach an agreement.

The Navy terminated talks with groups in December about easing the impacts of expanded Growler training at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

The Whidbey Island Naval Air Station has conducted training missions at the Outlying Landing Field since the 1960s. It's something the people in rural community located about 20 minutes south of the Navy base have had to live with. However, the Navy is adding 36 EA-18 Growlers to the fleet. More planes mean more training and more noise.