BOISE, Idaho — A couple traveling on an Idaho highway was slowed by a rare sight.

Lisa and Fred Taylor were on a winding road near Riggins over the weekend when they came upon two bighorn sheep.

The rams were engaged in a battle, putting on quite a display of headbutting alongside the roadway.

Shortly, after bashing heads, one of the rams turns toward the vehicle and gives a look of disgust at the people watching, then returns to the fight.

