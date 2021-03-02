VERIFY: Yes, you should get a COVID-19 vaccine if you’ve tested positive before

The CDC recommends getting a COVID-19 vaccine regardless of whether you already had the infection.

SEATTLE — More and more Americans are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available. But do you need to get vaccinated if you previously tested positive for the virus? And if so, how long should you wait?

To verify, we spoke with Dr. Janet Baseman, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington and the school’s associate dean of public health.

“The CDC is recommending you get vaccinated,” Dr. Baseman told KING 5. “The only exception is if you had a recent infection and received certain treatments, then you might want to wait a little while.”

Baseman said that the time frame is probably 90 days, but to check with your doctor to be sure before receiving the vaccine.

According to the CDC website, “If you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”