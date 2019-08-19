In another case of a satire article being taken way too seriously, there are now comments and social media posts "warning" people that President Donald Trump will soon force you to follow him on social media.



The article that everyone is sharing claims that social media users will have a certain length of time to follow the president of their own accord, or their own accounts will be terminated.

THE QUESTION:

Did President Trump sign an Executive Order that forces Twitter and Facebook to make all of its users follow the president’s accounts?

THE ANSWER:

No. What people are sharing online comes from a self-described satire site and is meant to be taken as a joke.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The more of the article you read, the clearer the satire becomes.



It included lines like: “I am temporarily suspending freedom of expression and thought until we can restore order and assure me another 20 years in office," and “We’ll maybe restore the First Amendment at some point down the line; we’ll see. No promises.”



The article that’s being shared was published on the website AlternativelyFacts.com.

If you read the left-hand side of the page, you’ll see that it’s tagged as satire and the author’s bio lists him as a comedian.



While plenty of people were definitely aware of the joke, this is a case of people sharing a satire article enough that it is taken seriously by some.

Something you’d like VERIFIED? Click here to submit your story