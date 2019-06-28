Ten Democrats seeking the presidency faced off on a Miami stage Thursday night as part of the opening debates of the 2020 campaign.

Our VERIFY researchers fact-checked what all ten candidates had to say in their pitches to the American people.

CLAIM: Sanders said three people own more wealth than the bottom half of the American public.

This is VERIFIED, true.

Sanders is making his claim based on a study from the Institute for Policy Studies. The study used the Forbes 400 list from 2018 and got their data on the bottom 50% based on their research from 2016.

This study takes into account the net worth of people. Even if people make a decent income, they can end up with a negative net worth based on student debt, mortgage, credit card debt and other debts.

The study states Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet have a combined net worth of nearly $350 billion. The study shows the bottom 50% have a net worth of just over $250 billion.

Sources: Institute for Policy Studies, Forbes

- TJ Spry

CLAIM: Sen. Kamala Harris claimed people in America are “working two and three jobs” to make ends meet

This claim is mostly true, but needs context. Harris, among other Democrats including Elizabeth Warren have used this claim or something similar often on the campaign trail. But Bureau of Labor Statistics data show just around 5% work multiple jobs. Those statistics actually show the rates were closer to 6% during the mid-1990s.

- Andrew Weil

CLAIM: Mayor Pete Buttigieg said that countries with outright socialized medicine, like England, still have private insurance.

This claim is mostly true, though it’s not universally true.

The reality varies from country to country, but many countries that offer socialized healthcare also have private insurance options for citizens who want them. Mayor Buttigieg was accurate that England is one of those countries. Germany, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy and The Netherlands are all examples of countries that offer private insurance options in addition to universal healthcare.

Source: Health Care System documents from Columbia

- Jason Puckett

CLAIM: Michael Bennet claimed Vermont rejected Medicare for All because it cost too much

After initially signing the first single-payer health care bill in to law in 2011, Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin later ditched the plans citing the big tax increases required to pay for the program. The decision came after multiple financing deadlines were missed by the Shumlin administration.

“These are simply not tax rates that I can responsibly support or urge the Legislature to pass,” the governor said during a news conference in 2014. “In my judgment, the potential economic disruption and risks would be too great to small businesses, working families and the state’s economy.”

While citizens of Vermont never directly rejected a single payer system, the program was seen as Governor Shumlin signature legislation.

In addition, Vermont never had a medicare for all program, which would suggest the federally funded program be integrated in to the state’s program. This instead was a single-pipe system with payment and revenue sources streamlined outside of the federal system and exemptions to the law for several companies.

- Jack Norcross

CLAIM: Senator Kamala Harris claimed that Joe Biden voted against busing to desegregate schools.

This claim is VERIFIED, true but needs context.

In the early 1970s, Biden ran on a platform of integration but eventually voted against busing to desegregate schools.

Busing was a program that would have moved students of different races to schools outside their typical districts to integrate more schools.

In 1974, Biden said: “I have become convinced that busing is a bankrupt concept.”

In the debate, Thursday night, Biden confirmed that he voted against the busing idea, but claimed it was because he wanted the decision to be handled by local governments, not the federal government.

Sources: Politico historical breakdown of Biden's position, Letters from Biden on the topic in the '70s

- Jason Puckett

CLAIM: Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper said he expanded Medicaid and created state-run marketplace to insure nearly all Coloradans

This claim is VERIFIED, true.

In 2013, then-Gov. Hickenlooper announced his proposal to expand Medicaid at no cost to the state general fund.

Since Hickenlooper launched the Medicaid expansion, Colorado’s uninsured rate has dropped from 14.3% in 2013 to 6.5% in 2017, according to the Colorado Health Institute.

Source: Colorado Health Institute

- Nichollete LeMaitre

CLAIM: Marianne Williamson said that "So many Americans have unnecessary chronic illnesses — so many more compared to other countries."

There is evidence to support this claim, but it comes from scientific studies and is not a “proven” fact.

Data from a November 2014 study by the Commonwealth Fund showed that 68% of American’s above the age of 65 had two or more chronic conditions. That’s compared to the UK, New Zealand, Sweden, Noway, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, or Canada. The highest rate outside the US was 56% in Canada.

There is evidence for this, at least for older Americans.

Source: Study by the Commonwealth Fund

CLAIM: Andrew Yang said that Amazon and other companies paid no taxes last year.

This was a claim also heard in the first debate from Senator Cory Booker.

This claim is VERIFIED, true, but only when talking about federal taxes.

Amazon is among 60 companies the Institute on Taxation and Economic Police listed as paying nothing in federal taxes.

ITEP’s analysis did not include foreign, state, or local taxes. Netflix, for example, paid nothing in federal taxes but did pay $130 million in foreign taxes.

It’s true that these companies didn’t pay federal taxes in the U.S., but the claim that they paid “no taxes” is false.

SOURCE: Amazon 10-K filed to SEC

- TJ Spry and Jason Puckett

CLAIM: When talking about Climate Change, Former VP Biden claimed that the US was responsible for 15% of the “problem.”

This claim is true.

It’s unclear what number Biden was directly referring to, but the 15% number does match the Cumulative GreenHouse Gas Emissions worldwide since 1990. Data kept by the World Resources Institute shows that of all GHG emisisons between 1990-2011, the United States was responsible for about 16%. Additionally, a 2018 report from the Global Carbon Project found the U.S. accounts for 15% of worldwide emissions.

Source: World Resources Institute and Global Carbon Project

- Jason Puckett and Jack Norcross

CLAIM: Biden helped the Obama administration get 150,000 combat troops out of Iraq.

While we cannot VERIFY Biden’s direct involvement in the withdrawal, we can VERIFY that the Obama administration did withdraw 150,000 troops from Iraq.

The Congressional Research Service stated that there were 170,000 troops in Iraq in November 2007. There were 147,000 troops in Iraq in September of 2008.

President Obama marked the end of the Iraqi War with a speech in Fort Bragg, North Carolina in 2011. He said in that speech, “Over the last three years, nearly 150,000 U.S. troops have left Iraq.”

The New York Times reported on the withdrawal of the final convoy of American troops in 2011.

Based on the number of troops in Iraq at the start of Obama’s presidency and the time at which the Times reported the final convoy leaving, Obama’s claim of 150,000 American troops leaving Iraq by 2011 is correct.

- Jason Puckett

Sources: C-Span, New York Times, Congressional Research Service

CLAIM: Mayor Pete Buttigieg said that "Tariffs are taxes and Americans pay $800 more a year because of the tariffs."

The actual number that Americans may pay due to tariffs isn’t accurately known yet. Buttigieg’s claim does reflect accurate numbers reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as an estimate of what Americans may pay.

The NY Federal Reserve posted a report that said increased U.S. tariffs would cost Americans roughly $830 a year. Buttigieg’s number reflected this report.

Source: NY Federal Reserve Report

- Jason Puckett

CLAIM: Eric Swalwell claimed that Biden made a speech where he talked about “pass(ing) the torch,” in 1987.

This claim is true, but needs context. Biden did give a speech on July 17, 1988 at the California Democratic Convention, where he was recalled speeches he had heard as a younger man and referenced John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address.

As seen in the C-SPAN recording, Biden’s exact words were “Remember how you felt when you heard let the word go forth, from this time and place, that the torch has been passed. Passed to a new generation of Americans.”

In response to Swalwell's remarks, Biden responded that he's "still holding on to that torch."

Source: C-Span