There are a total of seven resin codes and each number signifies a different category of plastics. But does that mean they can all be recycled?

In a 2019 survey conducted by the Consumer Brands Association on what they labeled the “broken recycling system in America,” 68 percent of respondents said that they assumed any product with symbols featuring all seven of the different recycling codes meant the item could be recycled.

But when you throw a plastic container into the recycle bin, will it automatically have a chance at another life? The VERIFY team digs into what the recycling symbols really mean.

THE QUESTION

Do recycling symbols on plastics mean an item can be recycled?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, recycling symbols on plastics do not mean an item can be recycled.

WHAT WE FOUND

In 1988, the Society of the Plastics Industry, Inc. (SPI) — now known as the Plastics Industry Association — developed the Resin Identification Code (RIC) system.

There are a total of seven resin codes and according to Oceana, each number signifies a different category of plastics. The nonprofit ocean conservation organization says the system was originally designed to tell recycling facilities what type of resin can be found in any given object. Each number signifies a different type of plastic, such as “1,” which is found on most water bottles, and “4,” which is usually found on plastic bags.

ASTM International, one of the world’s largest international standards developing organizations, says on its website that Resin Identification Codes are not “recycle codes.”

“The Resin Identification Code is an aid to recycling,” according to ASTM International. “The use of a Resin Identification Code on a manufactured plastic article does not imply that the article is recycled or that there are systems in place to effectively process the article for reclamation or re-use. The term ‘recyclable’ or other environmental claims shall not be placed in proximity to the Code.”

ASTM International and the SPI began collaborating in 2008 to update and maintain the RIC system in an effort to “better address changing societal needs and advancements in plastics materials.” In 2013, the ASTM Plastics Committee released major revisions to the RIC system, including making changes to the symbol used to identify resin type.

“The RIC system has used a ‘chasing arrows’ symbol surrounding a numeral from 1 to 7 that defines the resin used in the product’s packaging,” ASTM International said in a press release from 2013. “Under D7611, this marking symbol is now specified as a solid equilateral triangle around the number.”

But according to the Consumer Brands Association, many of the people who responded to their 2019 survey were confused about what the seven different recycling symbols actually meant and represented. They said when people were asked to identify a set of four recycling symbols, including the universal recycling symbol known as the “Mobius Loop,” less than half got even one correct.

Matt Littlejohn, the senior vice president for Strategic Initiatives at Oceana, tells VERIFY a small amount of plastic is actually recycled. In fact, most curbside recycling programs only accept a few types of plastics, according to the Consumer Brands Association.

“I think there is an assumption that many of us have about what recycling is and then there’s the reality of what recycling is — the two are different,” said Littlejohn. “Most plastic is not recyclable, and a lot of the plastic that we put in the bins aren't recycled. Basically, what's happening when you put it in the bin, it's going to end up going in the landfill.”

The Consumer Brands Association says thousands of counties and municipalities across the U.S. set their own recycling rules, which was also confusing to the respondents of their survey.