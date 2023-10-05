No, Seattle isn't proposing a grocery tax. But, it is discussing a fee for delivery apps

Google trend data and Reddit posts show Seattle residents are confused about whether or not the city council is proposing a tax on groceries.

SEATTLE — An email that appears to be sent from Instacart to its customers warning about a proposed Seattle grocery tax has created confusion for Seattleites.

The email, which was posted on Reddit, claimed, "Lawmakers on the Seattle City Council are racing to pass legislation that would force yet another tax on Seattilites" and includes a link to a form to send to councilmembers opposing the proposal.

The message claims the tax would be a "direct violation" of the state law prohibiting a tax on groceries.

Google trend data and Reddit posts show Seattle residents are confused about the email they received and whether or not the city council is proposing a tax on groceries.

THE QUESTION

Is the Seattle City Council considering a grocery tax?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER



No, the Seattle City Council is not proposing a tax on grocery sales, but it is discussing a 10-cent fee for delivery apps, including Instacart.

In its final September meeting, the Seattle City Council's Public Safety & Human Services Committee discussed a proposal to add a fee to network companies, like Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber, per order. Orders for solely groceries would be exempt.

The fee is estimated to generate at least $2.1 to $3 million per year and would fund regulatory costs for implementing app-based labor standards.

The original proposal considered a tax but was changed to a fee. The change was made so the revenue created would only be used for what the legislation intended instead of going into a general fund.