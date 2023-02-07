x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money Verify

No, the debt and the deficit are not the same thing

The two concepts are related and easily confused. Here’s the difference:
Credit: U.S. Treasury data
The federal government's annual deficit, compared with its cumulative debt.

Time is running out for Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling and prevent the United States government from defaulting on its financial obligations – an event economists agree would have catastrophic consequences for the economy.

The looming deadline has pushed debates about how to handle the debt and national deficit to center stage; it was even a highlight of President Biden’s State of the Union address.

Some VERIFY viewers have expressed confusion about the difference between the debt and the deficit, given they’re similar words about similar concepts.

THE QUESTION

Are the debt and the deficit the same thing?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This is false.

No, the debt and the deficit are not the same thing.

WHAT WE FOUND

The deficit is a matter of the federal budget, authorized yearly by Congress. If the government spends more than it takes in, that difference is the deficit.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the deficit for the last fiscal year, 2022, was $1.38 trillion. The 2023 fiscal year began in October, and so far the deficit this year is $460 billion.

When the government runs a deficit, it still needs to pay its bills. To do that, it borrows money. That creates debt.

Every time the government borrows money, that adds to the debt the U.S. already has, meaning the debt will continue to grow over time, as long as the government continues to run a deficit with each annual budget. 

When the government borrows money, it has to pay it back with interest. The longer that takes, the larger the interest payments get, further growing the national debt.

Credit: U.S. Treasury data
The federal government's annual deficit, compared with its cumulative debt.

The deficit is calculated for a specific period of time – typically a fiscal year. The debt, however, is cumulative. In other words, if Congress passed a balanced budget, the deficit would be erased, but the debt would remain.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the national debt currently sits at $31.5 trillion.

Related Articles

The VERIFY team works to separate fact from fiction so that you can understand what is true and false. Please consider subscribing to our daily newsletter, text alerts and our YouTube channel. You can also follow us on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Learn More »

Follow Us

Want something VERIFIED?

Text: 202-410-8808

More Videos

In Other News

Ukrainian refugees adjusting to life in western Washington

Before You Leave, Check This Out