No, McDonald’s ice cream does not contain xylitol, a sugar substitute dangerous to dogs

Ice cream “pup cups” are a popular dog treat. But some online posts warn McDonald’s ice cream has an ingredient toxic to dogs. That’s false.

With warmer months approaching, a rumor about a potentially dangerous treat began circulating among some pet owners, rescues and groomers on Facebook. The post warned that McDonald’s added xylitol, a sugar substitute dangerous to dogs, to its ice cream. One post with the warning was shared more than 19,000 times.

Xylitol is a natural sweetener often used as a replacement for sugar in sugar-free foods.

A VERIFY viewer, Lou, emailed the team to ask if the rumor was true.

THE QUESTION

Does McDonald’s ice cream contain xylitol, a sugar substitute dangerous to dogs?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, McDonald’s ice cream does not contain xylitol. There are other reasons, however, why you might not want to feed your dog ice cream.

WHAT WE FOUND

A McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed to VERIFY that its ice cream does not contain xylitol. The ingredients listed online for the fast food restaurant’s vanilla cone does not list xylitol in either the ice cream or the cone. Sugar, for which xylitol is used as a replacement, is listed in the ingredients for both items.

According to the nonprofit International Food Information Council, xylitol is a sweetener that is naturally occurring in many fruits and vegetables. For people, xylitol is better for oral health than sugar, and is also safer for people with diabetes than sugar. It’s often used in toothpaste, chewing gums and sugar-free foods.

But dogs absorb xylitol into their bloodstream quicker than humans do, the Food and Drug Administration says, and that can lead to a rapid and severe drop in blood sugar that is potentially fatal.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says dogs who eat xylitol often vomit, become lethargic or weak, and can sometimes have seizures. Additionally, it can cause liver damage for dogs.