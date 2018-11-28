PORTLAND, Ore. — From cereal to ground beef, there have been a lot of food recalls this year due to illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control says 43 people across 12 states were sickened by contaminated romaine lettuce. The outbreak was traced to E.coli in northern and central California -- and romaine lettuce remains unseen at most grocery stores.

And just last week, JBS USA recalled 100,000 pounds of ground beef for possible E.coli contamination. In October, another division of that same company recalled 6.9 million pounds of beef after a 25-state salmonella outbreak that affected more than 200 people.

We wanted to Verify: Have there been more recalls from the CDC due to foodborne-illnesses this year than usual?

First of all, the CDC has investigated 22 foodborne-illness outbreaks across multiple states so far this year. The CDC gets involved when two or more people get the same illness from the same contaminated food or drink.

The number of outbreaks so far this year - 22 - eclipses years past:

2018: 22

2017: 8

2016: 14

2015: 11

2014: 13

2013: 11

2012: 10

2011: 14

2010: 10

2009: 6

2008: 4

2007: 5

2006: 3

We can Verify: There are far more foodborne-illness outbreaks this year than years past.

