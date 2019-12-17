VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a 4-year-old girl believed to be with her mother, who is not her custodial parent.

Arianna “Faith” Vaughn was with her mother, Anna Harrington, for an allowed visitation on Dec. 10 but was never returned, according to police.

Harrington, 33, has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 14.

Police say Harrington may have her other two daughters, ages 7 and 13, with Faith. The other daughters are from another relationship.

Police do not know what kind of car Harrington may be driving.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 911 or Sgt. Jay Alie at (360) 772-2353.

