VANCOUVER, Wash. — A parent who has always loved live music performance has made it his mission to bring concerts to kids in their schools.

Ty Christian has had two daughters in the Vancouver School District. When they were in middle school, Christian set out to bring live music to them and their classmates.

That’s where MUSIK-NW (Musicians Using Music to Inspire Kids) got its start. And for six years now, Christian has brought musicians and bands to middle schools for music appreciation assemblies. This spring there will be concerts at four schools.

“Just because of the style of the assembly, it’s bands that kids have probably never heard of, a lot of them are genres maybe a lot of them haven’t really experienced.” said Christian.

It’s no small feat to find appropriate choices in touring bands, and then get them to play and answer questions at a morning assembly. But the payoff is worth it.

“I thought that it was awesome and I really liked their performance,” said Simmi Sen, a 7th grader at Jason Lee Middle School, after seeing Last Bison perform. “I also thought it was really cool because I could enjoy the live music with my friends.”