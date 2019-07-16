VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Vancouver Lake is now closed to all swimmers due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria in the water, according to Clark County Public Health.

The lake was already the subject of a warning for toxic blue-green algae. People were urged to avoid all contact with the water and warning signs were posted at the lake.

“It’s especially important to keep children out of the lake because they are more likely than adults to swallow some of the water,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director.

E. coli is a common kind of bacteria that can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

On July 12, health officials issued a warning at the lake for cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, which produces toxins that can be harmful to people and deadly for any small pets that drink the water.

Clark County Public Health recommends:

No swimming, water skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking or canoeing.

No drinking lake water.

No water contact for animals.

Cleaning fish well and discarding organs.

Avoiding areas of scum when using motorized boats.

Public Health says it will continue to monitor the lake. Water samples will be collected regularly until the lake is deemed safe.

Vancouver Lake Park remains open. Health officials say the water in park restrooms and shelters is not affected by the lake water and is safe to drink.

Information on current advisories can be found here.