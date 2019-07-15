Original Investigation
'Veterans are dying:' VA mishandles roll out of mental health benefit
Published: May 14, 2019
A 2018 law makes more veterans eligible for mental health treatment but a KING 5 investigation found the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has done little to spread the word about the program.
Follow Up Story
Lawmakers demand change after VA fumble left veterans without help
Published: May 21, 2019
Members of Congress who championed a 2018 law that increases access to mental health care for veterans say the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hasn't done enough to implement it.
Follow Up Story
'Deeply frustrated' senators demand action in letter after VA mishandled mental health benefit
Published: May 23, 2019
Five U.S. senators sent the Department of Veterans Affairs a letter demanding immediate corrective action in response to a KING 5 investigation that revealed the VA fumbled the roll out of a 2018 law, which expanded access to mental health care for a group of at-risk veterans.
Follow Up Story
Veterans group blasts VA for handling of mental health mandate
Published: June 7, 2019
Vietnam Veterans of America is calling for changes at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs after a KING 5 investigation revealed the agency didn't properly implement a 2018 law that expands mental health care to a vulnerable group of veterans.
Follow Up Story
Senators press top VA official on mental health fumble in veteran suicide hearing
Published: June 19, 2019
It's the first time the VA secretary has talked publicly about the issue since a May KING 5 investigation revealed the VA missed Congress' deadline to notify eligible veterans of the change, and the agency failed to treat the majority of other-than-honorable veterans who qualified for help under the law.