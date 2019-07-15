Original Investigation

Published: May 14, 2019

A 2018 law makes more veterans eligible for mental health treatment but a KING 5 investigation found the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has done little to spread the word about the program.

Bran McIan, a former Army special forces medic, poses for a photo while deployed in Afghanistan.

Published: May 21, 2019

Members of Congress who championed a 2018 law that increases access to mental health care for veterans say the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hasn't done enough to implement it.

The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view. Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington D.C.

Published: May 23, 2019

Five U.S. senators sent the Department of Veterans Affairs a letter demanding immediate corrective action in response to a KING 5 investigation that revealed the VA fumbled the roll out of a 2018 law, which expanded access to mental health care for a group of at-risk veterans.

Published: June 7, 2019

Vietnam Veterans of America is calling for changes at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs after a KING 5 investigation revealed the agency didn't properly implement a 2018 law that expands mental health care to a vulnerable group of veterans.

Published: June 19, 2019

It's the first time the VA secretary has talked publicly about the issue since a May KING 5 investigation revealed the VA missed Congress' deadline to notify eligible veterans of the change, and the agency failed to treat the majority of other-than-honorable veterans who qualified for help under the law.

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie responds to questions at a Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs hearing on June 19, 2019.