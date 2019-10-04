SEATTLE — As the excitement around March Madness fades for the season, another college-level tournament is heating up and a team from the University of Washington is dominating.

Student forecasters from UW won a national competition for the most accurate daily forecast of cities across America. UW doctoral student Jonathan Weyn claimed the top individual prize after developing a custom program that helped deliver a more accurate forecast than any human competitor.

Now the team is headed for a bracket challenge, similar to the recent basketball tournament.

Joe Zagrodnik is captain of the UW weather challenge forecast team. He said, “I’m hoping that some of our team will make it to the Final Four this year.”

Even after ranking first in the nation, the UW team can't rest on their success.

“Sometimes we watch very nervously in the afternoon as the temperature is reaching the high for the day and just hoping to get that one extra degree that might be the difference between winning and losing,” Zagrodnik said.

He credits a custom software program for helping UW dominate. The program pulls together more than a dozen forecast models to help students adjust their predictions down to the degree.

“This really challenges those who are natives to Washington to have to forecast for thunderstorms or nor'easters or lake effect snow,” Zagrodnik said.

Even with all that technology, hitting the mark is still quite rare.

“There’s a gambling element because you can take risks,” Zagrodnik said.