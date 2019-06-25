SEATTLE — A Computer Science team at Seattle's University of Washington has found a way to bring still photos to life. They've designed a process that can make a person run, walk, or jump out of a picture.

They can even animate people in some paintings and historic photographs.

Researchers say they were surprised by how well the process works and say it could be used to create immersive museum exhibits or classroom experiences.

The project was funded by the UW Reality Lab, which is backed by technology giants like Facebook and Google. They try to advance virtual and augmented reality with ideas that could change the way we learn, work, and play.

There are limits to the technology. You must be able to see the subject's entire body, and they cannot have their arms or legs crossed.