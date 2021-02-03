UW Medicine faces vaccine shortage, stops scheduling first dose appointments

UW Medicine said it understands that the shortage is difficult news for those who are eligible and ready for the first dose of the vaccine.

SEATTLE — UW Medicine announced it is facing a COVID-19 vaccine shortage and is no longer scheduling appointments for the first dose.

So far, the healthcare system has administered more than 62,000 first dose vaccines to the community. More than 44,000 people received their second dose from UW Medicine.

One month ago, about 70% of the state's doses went to hospitals. This week, about a third of the states supply is going to hospitals.

.@UWMedicine has stopped scheduling appointments for the first dose of the #COVID19Vaccine due to a shortage. Details: https://t.co/Fj0MFhdyhR https://t.co/fEL9Vntc9i — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) March 2, 2021

The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) said it hopes to get a better understanding of the role hospitals play.

WSHA's CEO Cassie Sauer said hospitals are still willing to be vaccine providers.

"It would be very helpful to get predictable, multi-week allocations to know we're going to get this many doses, that here's the kind of vaccine you're going to get, this is how many doses you'll get for three or four weeks to be able to staff up to it," Sauer said.

"We also should note that Johnson and Johnson, we are hopeful that [it will] be arriving here soon," she said.

UW Medicine said it understands that the shortage is difficult news for those who are eligible and ready for the first dose of the vaccine.