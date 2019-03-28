SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County officials revealed the results of an investigation into more than $1 million of misappropriated funds on Thursday.

County Commission Mary Kuney, County Auditor Vicky Dalton and Risk Management Director Steve Bartel took the podium in front of a room of reporters and staff members. They were there to explain how $1.38 million went missing from the county Risk Management Department over nearly ten years.

In August 2018, an employee with the Spokane County Auditor’s office noticed an uncashed property claim payment. When the county followed up with the payee, they said they never filed a property claim. This led to an investigation into a former county property claims technician.

According to a report from the State Auditor’s Office, county auditors found this employee was linked to the misappropriation of $1,311,180 in county funds from January 2007 to December 2016. The state identified an additional $73,227 of missing funds.

Investigators say records show the employee created fictitious claims with fake or repeated claim numbers. The claimants were family members and friends of the employee, including her grandmother, deceased father, brother, cousin, daughter-in-law and son’s friends. Overall, they found 46 people connected to the scheme.

“It’s certainly a huge black mark. It frustrates the hell out of us,” Bartel said.

The technician was employed with the county from April 2001 until May 2018. She was terminated for an unrelated matter months before the fraud was on the county’s radar.

“You never expect a smaller department or any department for that matter to have people that have worked for seventeen years for the county to be thieves,” Bartel said.

Bartel asked and answered the question many had: "How did this happen?"

He said there was not enough oversight. The employee was able to create fake documents to justify payments, pick up checks and work with false claimants to cash checks, Bartel said. He added she would do a lot this while he was out of the office.

The Risk Management Department is a small department within the county. They handle liability and property claims for both county employees and citizens. The department comprises just 1.76 percent of the county’s entire budget with about $11 million. Each year, the department processes an average of $3.1 million in claim liability.

Bartel said they began implementing new safe guards in October. The director is now the primary person to authorize payment vouchers. The department will have one backup person with restrictions. There will also now be monthly reviews of payments and employees will go through the retraining process twice a year.

All the evidence collected during the investigation has been forwarded to the Spokane Police Department. The matter is still under criminal investigation.

