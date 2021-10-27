US Postal Service is slowing mail to save money ahead of the holiday season

The postal service already has one hard deadline, Dec. 17, that's the day people must get a letter in the mail if they want it delivered by Christmas.

SEATTLE — Ahead of the holiday shopping season, the U.S. Postal Service launched a permanent program that slows down some mail services. The goal is to save the U.S. Postal Service some money and make up some losses.

KING5 put the service changes to the test with help from our sister station KHOU and got two very different results.

On October 1, KING5 sent a package to reporter Tiffany Craig at KHOU in Houston, Texas. Tiffany also sent a package to the KING5 studios.

The packages were sent on the same day the Postal Service started its new program, which slows down deliveries for an estimated 30 percent of its volume. That means packages traveling longer distances could take up to five days.

For our experiment, Tiffany got our package four days after it was shipped from Seattle. As for her shipment, it took 25 days to reach the KING5 studios.

Tracking records show the package was delivered to Seattle and then back to Houston. At one point the package traveled to New York before making its way back to Seattle. The tracking history said it was returned to the sender because of an incorrect address, however, the package never actually make it back to Tiffany and the KING5 address on the box was correct.

The Postal Service says what happened to Tiffany's shipment is rare and added when it comes to the fast-approaching holiday season, most consumers shouldn't notice a significant change in delivery times because of the new program.