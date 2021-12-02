4th Washington resident charged in US Capitol breach

Taylor James Johnatakis of Kingston turned himself over to the FBI on Thursday after a grand jury in Washington D.C.

TACOMA, Wash — A fourth Washington state resident has been charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Taylor James Johnatakis, of Kingston, turned himself in to the FBI on Thursday after a grand jury in Washington, D.C., returned an eight-count indictment against him.

Johnatakis is accused of obstructing an official proceeding, assaulting or impeding federal officers and other crimes. Johnatakis made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Thursday, and a judge ordered him to be released pending further hearings.

His attorney says Johnatakis is not a member or supporter of any white supremacist or hate group.