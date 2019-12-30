COLVILLE, Wash. — A U.S. Border Patrol K9 Agent was involved in a single vehicle accident along Highway 395 early Sunday morning.

The agent, who was patrolling an area northwest of Colville, struck black ice along a section of Highway 395 causing the service vehicle to lose traction. The vehicle then went over a steep embankment and rolled multiple times. Rescuers were able to extract the agent from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

The agent was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries. The Agent’s K9 partner, Jackie, however succumbed to the injuries from the accident and died at the scene. K9 Jackie had been serving since April of 2015.

“Thank you to all the rescuers and medical staff involved and please remember K9 Jackie and the agent in your thoughts and prayers,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller said. “We understand the risks that we take as well as our K9 partners; it is never easy when we lose a partner.”

