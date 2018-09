UPS is planning to hire 100,000 seasonal workers across the country ahead of the holiday rush.

The jobs are designed to help with the holiday shipping season that starts in November and runs until January.

The job listings primarily ask for package handlers, drivers and driver helpers.

Some seasonal workers could get a permanent position.

The jobs are scattered across the country, including hundreds on the West Coast.

