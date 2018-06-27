GATESVILLE, Texas - The Railroad Commission of Texas confirmed Wednesday the Coryell County Memorial Hospital explosion that left one dead and 15 injured was related to a natural gas leak.

Atmos Energy, Mid-Tex reported the explosion was within the boiler room of the hospital which had been undergoing renovations, according to a statement from Railroad Commission Spokeswoman, Ramona Nye.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction was the general contractor for the job which began in November 2016. The company's subcontractor, Lochridge-Priest, was working on site at the time of the incident near the central utility plant where the explosion occurred. The one person killed and 15 injured were all Lochridge-Priest employees, the company stated.

The construction company left the following statement:

Our team is deeply saddened by this tragedy and we are working closely with our partners at Coryell Memorial and Lochridge-Priest to provide support during this time. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those injured and lost. Corbett Nichter, President, Gulf States Region, Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Atmos reported to the Railroad Commission that all natural gas mains leading to the hospital were isolated and the investigation into the cause of the incident continues, the statement read.

Nye said the Railroad Commission had an inspector at the scene to determine if there were any violations of RRC pipeline safety rules.

Atmos Energy also released a statement regarding Tuesday's deadly explosion:

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the incident at the Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville. As part of our normal operating procedures, when Atmos Energy is called to the scene of an incident, we work closely with first responders to keep the area safe. Natural gas has been shut off to the hospital, and we have highly trained personnel on site.

