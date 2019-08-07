WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he plans to hold another "Salute to America" Fourth of July event next year.

The event - which featured a speech by him on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and military flyovers - also caused the National Park Service to redirect at least $2.5 million in visitor feeds to help cover the costs.

NPS has more than $12 billion in unaddressed maintenance at parks across the country, officials confirmed earlier this week.

Monday, Trump said the July 4 event had been a "wonderful day for all Americans" and based on its "tremendous successes," his administration decided to do it again next year and in the "foreseeable future."

Protesters came out on the Fourth of July to the National Mall to object to the event. Some said they were frustrated he was co-opting what should be a national holiday about coming together as a nation and using it for political purposes.

One group even hoisted a "Baby Trump" balloon on near the Washington Monument.

Trump called the event "remarkable" and praised the "incredible, big, beautiful crowds" it drew, despite the rain.

